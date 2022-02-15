BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,645,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,440,950 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,363,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,748,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after buying an additional 425,289 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 338,406 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 720.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 295,034 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Shares of BMRN opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

