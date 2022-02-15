Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $8.43 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 144,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 27,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 212,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 397,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 117,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,155,166. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.