Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Reaches $181.15 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $181.15 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

