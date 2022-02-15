Black Maple Capital Management LP Has $1.49 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 1.1% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 110.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $91.50. 104,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,377,367. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

