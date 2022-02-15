Black Maple Capital Management LP Invests $77,000 in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ouster by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUST traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

In related news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $562,174.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 297,574 shares of company stock worth $1,871,520 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have recently commented on OUST shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

