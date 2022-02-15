Black Maple Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 126.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $31,674,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.46.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,863,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

