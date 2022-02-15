BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $75.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.03. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,861. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

