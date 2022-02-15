BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Robert W. Baird

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.27.

BL opened at $76.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine has a one year low of $75.31 and a one year high of $136.32.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,096 shares of company stock worth $5,601,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

