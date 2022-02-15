BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,908 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of RBB Bancorp worth $25,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 162,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $506.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

