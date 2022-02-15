BlackRock Inc. Sells 17,356 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,896,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $24,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGTX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 30.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 22.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 61.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGTX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

