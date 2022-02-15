BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.86

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 58521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 266,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 172,897 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.