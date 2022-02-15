BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.86

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 58521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
