Bleichroeder LP Purchases New Shares in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACQR. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACQR opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

