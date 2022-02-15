Blucora (BCOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Blucora to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $886.20 million, a PE ratio of -43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCOR. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 19,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blucora by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after buying an additional 89,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 42,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blucora by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blucora by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 127,601 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

