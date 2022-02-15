Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average is $107.48. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $103.73 and a twelve month high of $109.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

