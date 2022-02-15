Blue Edge Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Edge Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,558,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,145,000 after buying an additional 423,184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

