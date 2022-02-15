Blue Edge Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 425,869 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,676,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $7,433,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $11,000,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

