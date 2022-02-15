Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 50,622 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,622 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.