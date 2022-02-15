Blue Owl Capital (OWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OWL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 71,148 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,332,294 shares of company stock worth $81,916,278.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,880,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 220,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.