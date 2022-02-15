BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,814 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AES by 1.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 425,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

