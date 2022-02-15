BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $271.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

