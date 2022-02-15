BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of DNAD opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.