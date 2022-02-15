BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 250,000 INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIII stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

