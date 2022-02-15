BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP lowered its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,700 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition makes up approximately 13.0% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP owned about 0.85% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $40,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after acquiring an additional 989,999 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after acquiring an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after acquiring an additional 505,951 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

