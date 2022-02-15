Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 2.4% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $370.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $321.39 and a 1-year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

