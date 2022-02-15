BMO Capital Markets Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$2.85

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.41.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.