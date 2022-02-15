BMO Capital Markets Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$2.85

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.41.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

