BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.90 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-$4.60 EPS.

BWA traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in BorgWarner by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in BorgWarner by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BorgWarner by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

