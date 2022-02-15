Boston Beer (SAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SAM opened at $422.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.80 and a 200 day moving average of $516.36. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $404.50 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $758.20.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

