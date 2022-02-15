Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the January 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.6 days.
OTCMKTS:BPZZF opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
