Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the January 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BPZZF opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

