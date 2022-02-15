Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.720-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS.

NYSE:BXP traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $120.10. 21,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,366. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $90.97 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,008.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 73,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.