Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $143.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average of $161.03. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.