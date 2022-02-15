Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76.

