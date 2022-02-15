Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the January 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYDGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.56.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.15. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

