BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BP opened at GBX 400.65 ($5.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.78 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 254 ($3.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 418 ($5.66). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($7.98) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 475 ($6.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.43) to GBX 465 ($6.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 453.22 ($6.13).

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £369 ($499.32). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($432.91).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

