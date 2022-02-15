Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 1,395 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 175,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,860 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 639,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.60 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $435.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.