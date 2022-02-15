Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $219.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

