Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $11.72 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

