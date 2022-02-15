Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,122,000 after purchasing an additional 94,571 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $957.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

