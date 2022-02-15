Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 114 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $217.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $605.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.78 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

