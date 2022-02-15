Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 1,271 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,117,448 shares of company stock worth $392,409,626. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $378.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

