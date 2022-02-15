Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 257 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $242.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day moving average is $231.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

