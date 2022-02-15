Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 609 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 266.7% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

NYSE:DHR opened at $271.50 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $194.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.52 and its 200-day moving average is $308.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.