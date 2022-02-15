BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWAY stock remained flat at $$7.23 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,531. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 million, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

