Bridger Management LLC Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bridger Management LLC grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up about 4.8% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $40,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after acquiring an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Centene by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,299,000 after acquiring an additional 714,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

