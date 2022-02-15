Bridger Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Bridger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Quanterix by 5.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 5.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $75,915.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,274 shares of company stock worth $656,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. 767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

