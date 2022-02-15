Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $25.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.
Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.