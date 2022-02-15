Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $25.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $1,560,249 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

