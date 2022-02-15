Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen downgraded Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

Shares of BHG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,546,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,947. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

