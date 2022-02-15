Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $54.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $55.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 563.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 61,845 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 162,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

