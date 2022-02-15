Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $54.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $55.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $62.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 563.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 61,845 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 162,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
