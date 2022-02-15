British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,900 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.77) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.65) to GBX 3,400 ($46.01) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.98) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,566 ($48.25).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,409 ($46.13) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,448.50 ($46.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,955.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,742.15. The firm has a market cap of £78.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.74) dividend. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

