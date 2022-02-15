British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,900 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.77) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.65) to GBX 3,400 ($46.01) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.98) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,566 ($48.25).
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,409 ($46.13) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,448.50 ($46.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,955.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,742.15. The firm has a market cap of £78.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
Featured Stories
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.