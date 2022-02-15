Broad Bay Capital Management LP Has $68.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries comprises approximately 8.5% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $68,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 64.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 83.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 87.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth $627,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $284.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.11. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.46 and a 12 month high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

