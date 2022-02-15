Broad Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 250,000 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,000. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises 1.2% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,588,000 after acquiring an additional 160,713 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 134,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $50,841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,420,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.
Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
